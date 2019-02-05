LSU heads into Wednesday's traditional National Signing Day with six remaining scholarships for its 2019 recruiting class.

The Tigers enter the morning with three commitments among about a dozen notable prospects to have been most heavily recruited for the positions.

JUCO defensive end Soni Fonua, who committed Sunday morning, and long-time defensive back pledge Maurice Hampton are anticipated to join the class.

Ruston star Ray Parker admitted last week he is far from certain to do so as his recruitment has continued to develop — from both sides — since December.

Coach Ed Orgeron and company meanwhile remain engaged with a slew of other top prospects across the Southeast, including a pair of Alabama commitments scheduled for morning announcements and the Amite tandem of Ishmael Sopsher and Devonta Lee.

Much of the perception of LSU's close to its thus-far strong class will hinge with the in-state stars' afternoon decisions.