Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, LSU’s highly decorated juniors who led the Tigers to the 2023 national championship, became the first teammates ever to be selected with the top two picks in the 59th annual major league baseball draft Sunday night.

Skenes was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates followed by Crews being taken No. 2 by the Washington Nationals.

"It shows we have the right people, that (LSU head) Coach Johnson is doing a good job in bringing the right people into the building," Skenes said of he and Crews making MLB history. "I don't think it's done anytime soon.

"I'm not guaranteeing the national championship every year. But he (Johnson) knows who should be there, how to develop them and he knows how to win. I think LSU baseball is in a really good spot for a long time."

Skenes, who transferred to LSU this past season from Air Force, joined former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald as the only Tigers’ ever taken No. 1 in the MLB draft. McDonald also was the Golden Spikes winner in 1989 (as Crews was this season) when the Baltimore Orioles called his name first in the draft.

"Paul was the first player on our board and it was very hard to separate the top of the board," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. "He's an incredibly talented, hard-working, disciplined, thoughtful, competitive, curious young man who's 6 foot 6, strong as an ox, can throw the ball really hard and execute pitches.

"We love the talent, the ability and what his future is," Cherington said. "But we're really excited also Paul Skenes the person is a Pirate."

LSU now has 21 first-round draft choices, including nine in the top 10 overall picks starting with Skenes and McDonald.

The others have been Crews to the Nationals and shortstop Alex Bregman to the Houston Astros in 2015 as No. 2 overall picks, pitcher Kevin Gausman No. 4 in 2012 to the Baltimore Orioles, infielder Jacob Berry No. 6 in 2022 to the Florida Marlins, pitcher Aaron Nola No. 7 in 2014 to the Philadelphia Phillies and second baseman Todd Walker No. 6 in 1994 to the Minnesota Twins.

LSU had two players selected in the first round in two previous drafts – second baseman Todd Walker (Minnesota) and shortstop Russ Johnson (Houston) in 1994; and second baseman Mike Fontenot (Baltimore) and outfielder Todd Linden (San Francisco) in 2001.

This season, Skenes led all of college baseball in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33), WHIP (0.75) and was tied for No. 1 games started (19), No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28) and No. 13 walks allowed per inning (1.47).

Besides being a Golden Spikes finalist, he won Dick Howser Trophy for best Division 1 player, was the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Year, D1 Baseball National Player of the Year, the College World Series Most Outstanding Player, was on the CWS all-tournament team and the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional all-tournament team.

He was named first-team All-American by National College Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and D1 Baseball and was the SEC Pitcher of the Year and an All-SEC first team honoree.

"I think my stuff is big-league ready," Skenes said. "I think there's some stuff that I'm probably going to have to figure out along the way because I haven't been exposed to professional baseball.

"My end goal is to be in the big leagues as long as possible and as soon as possible. I've got to do whatever it takes along the way to accomplish that goal."



