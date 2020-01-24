Stephen Sullivan signed with LSU in 2016 as a wide receiver, but prior to his senior season made the switch to tight end, a position NFL teams see him as.

The former Donaldsonville wideout caught 12 passes for 130 yards as a senior during LSU's historic 15-0 run, splitting time as both a tight end and wide receiver. He ended his career at LSU with 46 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns.

While at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Sullivan is trying to show off not his pass-catching ability, but the other side of playing tight end.

“I’m just looking to show that I’m willing to block and I’m willing to stick my hand in the dirt and get down and dirty,” he told WWL Radio. “I feel like a lot of teams want to see that and it’s the only thing I really have to prove out here.”

He added: “Coach (Joe) Brady knew that I wasn’t the best blocker, he knew that it was my first time doing it. And I can’t always be in the game and people know it’s a pass play, so he would try to throw a few sprinkles in there where I could block a little bit. But a lot of teams didn’t see that so I feel that’s what I have to show out here.”

You can read the full WWL Radio report HERE.