The criteria straightforward. All of the evidence is in front of them.

The College Football Playoff committee debuted its 2018 rankings on Tuesday night with unbeaten Alabama and Clemson at the top followed by No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Notre Dame. It’s the highest LSU has been under coach Ed Orgeron in his tenure as head coach and the program’s best mark since the 2015 season when it was 7-0 in the initial rankings entering Week 9.

Rob Mullens, the committee’s selection chair, noted that those in charge of ranking the nation’s top-25 teams take into account how teams play, their records, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and games against common foes. Eventually, conference champions will be a factor.

The 7-1 Tigers are the only team inside the top four without a perfect mark, but their strength of schedule — with victories against ranked opponents such as Miami, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia and Mississippi State — made for a more impressionable resume than that of Notre Dame.

“They’ve beaten six teams with winning record,” Mullens said. “Within the FBS, no other team in the country that many victories against winning teams. By comparison, Notre Dame has three such wins.”

Unbeaten Notre Dame has the superior record. However, the full body of work favored LSU not only for its victories, but the style in which it suffered its only loss of the season.

“Obviously, a quality team, 8-0, impressive opening-season with over Michigan. The committee recognized the improvement on offense the past couple of weeks,” Mullen said of the Irish. “We looked at them against LSU, LSU is the only team in the country with six wins above teams above .500 — over No. 6 Georgia, a ranked Mississippi State team and their only loss is a close loss at Florida.”

Entering this weekend, newly minted No. 3 LSU will play host to top-ranked Alabama. If the season ended today, both SEC West teams would be involved in playoff semifinal contests.

Mullens and the rest the selection committee will reconvene in the aftermath of college football weekend and reassess all of those aforementioned factors. As far as the LSU-Alabama showdown, there will be a strong emphasis on how the game is won and each’s team entire body of work following the win or loss against a top-three opponent.

“We start with a clean slate every week,” Mullens explained. “Things change throughout the year. Next week, we’ll have a clean slate of paper with another week’s set of results.”