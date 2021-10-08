LSU seemed to be successful harassing Auburn and quarterbacks Bo Nix and T.J. Finley this past week.

Until it wasn't, and Nix's at-times ridiculous evasions were frustrating Tigers and leaving a wave of purple and gold rush in vain in his wake for the 24-19 comeback.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

Here's a closer look at the Tigers' first home loss to Auburn since 1999.

