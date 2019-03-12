To one’s surprise, LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters earned the first of many expected postseason honors Tuesday morning when he was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

The Tigers’ dynamic 5-11 playmaker is a major reason why 26-5 LSU captured the league’s regular season championship with a 16-2 record.

Heading into No. 1 seed LSU’s Friday’s SEC tournament quarterfinal opener at 12 noon against Thursday’s Florida vs. Arkansas winner, Waters ranks eighth in the SEC in scoring (15.3 ppg), is tied for second in assists (5.9 apg) and leads in steals (3.1).

“There’s a lot of things you have to get ready for when you play LSU, and it starts with Tremont and his ability to pass,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said earlier this season after Waters scored 26 points in a Tigers’ win in Baton Rouge. “He hurts you with his scoring, he beats you with his passing.”

It’s expected later today Waters will also earn first-team All-SEC status from the SEC coaches.

In other AP honors, LSU coach Will Wade was bypassed for Coach of the Year, which was given to Ole Miss coach and former LSU assistant Kermit Davis.

As expected, Tennessee forward Grant Williams repeated as the league’s Player of the Year. Kentucky guard Tyler Herro was named Freshman of the Year.

Here are the AP’s first and second teams with what each player did against LSU this season in parenthesis. The nine other members of the All-SEC team sans Waters combined for one win this season vs. the Tigers.

FIRST TEAM besides Waters



Daniel Gafford, Arkansas, F, 6-11, Soph. (Averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds in a loss and a win vs. LSU)



PJ Washington, Kentucky, F, 6-8, Soph (20 points, 9 rebounds in a loss)



Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State, G, 6-4, Sr. (8 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists in a loss)



Grant Williams, Tennessee, F, 6-7, Jr. (18 points, 9 rebounds in a loss)

SECOND TEAM



Jordan Bone, Tennessee, G, 6-3, Jr. (13 points in a loss)

Jared Harper, Auburn, G, 5-11, Jr. (25 points, 5 assists in a loss)

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee, G, 6-6, Sr. (27 points, 9 rebounds in a loss)



Breein Tyree, Ole Miss, G, 6-2, Jr. (12 points, 6 turnoers in a loss)



Chris Silva, South Carolina, F, 6-9, Sr. (7 points, 3 rebounds, fouled out in a loss)