Saturday afternoon was more than one field goal, one win or even six or seven spots in the national rankings.

LSU's 22-21 upset of then-No. 7 Auburn was a coming of age for one of the nation's youngest, least proven and most scrutinized teams and — despite his deflections of the focus — a statement win for a coach even more heavily criticized.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) looked lost on the Plains in the second half.

For the second time in three weeks to start the season, no national commentators seemed to give coach Ed Orgeron's squad much of a chance.

Only, this time around, three straight touchdowns by Auburn (2-1, 0-1) and a slew of empty LSU possessions appeared poised to prove the talking heads correct.

LSU had every opportunity to fold in hostile territory and return home in search of answers for their shortcomings, still in respectable shape heading into the remainder of the schedule.

Instead, the young Tigers showed levels of resolve and resilience well beyond their years of experience in a perfect stepping stone for the months to come — and potentially even farther.