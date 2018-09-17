LSU's upset of Auburn sets the stage for everything ahead | Column
Saturday afternoon was more than one field goal, one win or even six or seven spots in the national rankings.
LSU's 22-21 upset of then-No. 7 Auburn was a coming of age for one of the nation's youngest, least proven and most scrutinized teams and — despite his deflections of the focus — a statement win for a coach even more heavily criticized.
The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) looked lost on the Plains in the second half.
For the second time in three weeks to start the season, no national commentators seemed to give coach Ed Orgeron's squad much of a chance.
Only, this time around, three straight touchdowns by Auburn (2-1, 0-1) and a slew of empty LSU possessions appeared poised to prove the talking heads correct.
LSU had every opportunity to fold in hostile territory and return home in search of answers for their shortcomings, still in respectable shape heading into the remainder of the schedule.
Instead, the young Tigers showed levels of resolve and resilience well beyond their years of experience in a perfect stepping stone for the months to come — and potentially even farther.
“We’re gonna make ‘em feel us every game.”— Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) September 16, 2018
- Greedy Williams (@G_Will29), #LSU
The Tigers are the nation’s only team with two top-10 victories already this season.
Complete coverage & analysis of the Tigers’ 22-21 upset of #Auburn on https://t.co/JMnPgtfmvX. pic.twitter.com/HbDf6dZFhd
The once-struggling offensive line entered the matchup under a spotlight and left with easily its most complete and impressive performance to date.
That much-maligned group allowed just one sack of junior quarterback Joe Burrow by a highly touted Auburn defensive front that will be among the best on LSU's schedule this season.
The graduate transfer from Ohio State repaid them with 99 passing yards more than his previous high, including three big-time throws when his team needed them most.
Coordinator Dave Aranda and the defense made the necessary adjustments to shut down the once-hot Auburn offense on its final five possessions.
And ice-veined senior kicker Cole Tracy, the graduate transfer from Division-II Assumption College, coolly drained the 42-yard game-winning field goal under the most pressure of his athletic life.
"All the people that's sleeping on us, we comin' this year!" Nick Brossette yelled into a television camera as he left the postgame celebration. "We comin' this year!"
"All the people sleepin' on us, we comin' this year! We comin' this year!" #LSU Nick Brossette @WAFB pic.twitter.com/W2ulkiNGKe— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 17, 2018
Saturday's victory makes it much more difficult to doubt the senior running back's confidence.
Or sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams' assessment of his team's national standing.
"Ranked (preseason) 25? Very disrespectful towards LSU," he said. "So, you know, we come out with a chip on our shoulder. We're gonna make them us every game. So every game we come out, we're gonna play to the best of our ability and don't worry about the media.
"For the people that's watching, they know we're No. 1 all day."
LSU, now No. 6 in the rankings, is the only team in the country to upend two top-10 opponents.
The Tigers had not claimed multiple such victories in a single season since three times in 2011 and had never done so so early in a season in the program's history.
And, interestingly enough, they have managed all this despite still not having played particularly cleanly or well for a complete game.
So far, all those fresh faces have managed to survive the first two major challenges of arguably the country's toughest schedule while showing only flashes of their potential.
Each game out provides LSU more experience, chemistry and confidence.
And Saturday's, in particular, has the Tigers looking much better than the 7-5 team many predicted.
Not so much because of the lone victory itself, but because of what LSU shows to secure it and can take and build upon from it.