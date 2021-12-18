LSU's wholesale staff changes continue with LBs coach Blake Baker

LSU's wholesale staff changes continued Saturday with news that Blake Baker would be leaving Baton Rouge.

WAFB was the first to report the linebackers coach would not be retained as an assistant under new head coach Brian Kelly.

Baker posted a message via Twitter shortly thereafter expressing his appreciation for his one season at LSU.

"Forever grateful for our time here in Baton Rouge," he wrote. "The opportunity to coach here was a dream come true. LSU will always be a special place for me and my family for so many reasons. We can't say, 'Thank you,' enough to all the people that played a part in making our experience such a memorable one.

"The the guys in the locker room, I will always cherish and appreciate the relationships we have built. Saying goodbye to y'all is always the hardest."

Baker was praised frequently this season by his players and coach Ed Orgeron — in particular for his close work with senior Damone Clark, who emerged as one of the nation's top linebackers.

"Blessed that God allowed us to cross paths and build a relationship that will last forever," Clark shared via Twitter. "Believed in me when others counted me out and helped me get where I am today. To the coolest and realest coach I simply say, 'THANK YOU.'"

Baker joins Collin D'Angelo, Kevin Faulk, Mickey Joseph, D.J. Mangas, Greg McMahon, Tommy Moffitt, Corey Raymond among notable names already announced or reported as not being retained in their roles from this past season.