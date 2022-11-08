TigerDetails

LSU’s thrilling 32-31 overtime win over Alabama ranks as the most-watched ESPN regular season game since 2016, the network announced on Tuesday.

In a game that featured nine lead changes, LSU clinched the win when quarterback Jayden Daniels found tight end Mason Taylor in the front corner of the endzone for a two-point conversion, lifting the Tigers to the victory. Moments earlier, Daniels scampered 25-yards for a TD setting up LSU’s game-winning two-point conversion.

The LSU-Alabama game delivered 7.6 million viewers, peaking with 10.4 million, becoming ESPN’s most-watched regular season college football game since the Ole Miss-Florida State contest in 2016.

It’s also the most-watched Saturday college football game on the network since 2015 when Ole Miss-Alabama brought in 7.6 million viewers. The LSU-Alabama matchup ranks as the sixth-best Saturday game in the network’s history and stands as the sixth-most watched game on any network this year.

The primetime presentation is ESPN’s most-watched non-NFL telecast since Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in May and second most-watched since the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.