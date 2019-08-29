Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine returned to the microphones this month to open another season of the Tiger Pride Podcast.

No. 6 LSU hosts Georgia Southern this Saturday in Tiger Stadium to kick off a slate that appears to set up well for a major season for coach Ed Orgeron and company.

Jerit and Mark dive into the excitement of a new year and some expectations, the matchup with the Eagles, and even a game-by-game run-through of the entire fall.

Can the Tigers make a run at their first trip to the College Football Playoffs?

The roster and schedule provide plenty of reasons for optimism.

Check out this week's episode below.

And, if you missed some of the preseason content throughout August, catch back up on in-depth preview of the offense and defense, as well as interviews with several key players.

You can also follow via Spotify.