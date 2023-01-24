LSU has yet to win a men’s basketball game this calendar year.

Another feeble first half of awful shooting and mannequin defense at Arkansas helped the Tigers dig a 24-point halftime deficit as the Hogs scored an easy 60-40 SEC win on a snowy Tuesday night in Fayetteville.

LSU’s anemic offense, ranked at the bottom of the SEC in scoring offense in league games, plummeted to a new low missing 22 of 25 first-half field goal attempts including misfiring on 6 of 7 layups.

“In the first half, you can't finish layups at the rim and the turnovers just kill us,” said LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon, whose team dropped to 12-8 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. “When you turn it over 10 times (in the first half) and miss 22 of your 25 shots against an elite transition offensive team, you’re in big trouble.

LSU’s losing streak is now 7 games, its longest since Johnny Jones’ final Tigers’ team in 2016-17 lost a school-record 15 straight games.

Also, LSU’s six consecutive double-digit losses is the most since the 1956-60 Tigers lost seven straight games by double digits.

The Tigers’ lone SEC win came in their league-opener on Dec. 28 in Baton Rouge with a 60-57 upset of Arkansas.

This time around, the Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) came to play from the opening tip. A 23-3 Arkansas run in the final 10:38 of the first half provided the Hogs with a 38-14 lead at break.

The Tigers shot as a season-low 25.9 percent from the field (14 of 54) including 11.1 percent (1 of 9) from 3-point range. LSU again got dominated in points off turnovers 18-4.

In the Tigers’ last five games, they have been outscored 108-20 in points off turnovers.

While four of five Arkansas starters scored in double figures led by Devonte Davis with 16, LSU failed to produce a double-digit scorer. Forward KJ Williams and guard Adam Miller had 9 points each.

LSU’s 40 points was the lowest point total scored by an SEC team in a league game this season.

It was also the Tigers’ lowest scoring output since losing 71-38 to Texas A&M in the 2016 SEC tournament and LSU’s lowest point total in an SEC regular season game since a 61-39 2007 home loss to Mississippi State in John Brady’s last season as head coach.

LSU steps out of league play when its hosts Texas Tech Saturday a 1 p.m. as one of this year’s games in the SEC/Big 12 shootout. The Red Raiders (10-9 overall, 0-7 in the Big 12) take a 7-game losing streak into their Wednesday night league home matchup against West Virginia.

A loss by LSU would seal a winless January for the Tigers.

“We've played some really good basketball teams,” said McMahon, whose team has played four ranked teams in its first eight league games. “But when you struggle to score, overall our toughness, our discipline to not make mistakes with the basketball, our connectedness as a team communication on screens. . .we’ve got to do a better job controlling some of those things that are more under our control to give ourselves a better chance.”

LSU opened the game with missing its first five shots. The Tigers used free throws to cut the Hogs’ lead to 15-11 before Arkansas exploded.

The Razorbacks scored 15 straight points with six of the baskets being dunks or layups over and around LSU defenders who stood and watched.

Even more embarrassing for LSU was Arkansas didn’t score in the final 3½ minutes of the first half and still led by 24 points (38-14) at the break.

LSU had first-half consecutive missed shot streaks of 5, 2, 9 and 6. The Tigers missed 15 of their last 16 shots.

Finally in the opening minutes of the second half, LSU hit its first 5 of 6 shots with Miller breaking into the scoring with 9 points in a 2:25 span. The Tigers worked harder on both ends of the court hoping to reduce Arkansas’ lead to a single digit by the midway point of the second half.

But it never happened.