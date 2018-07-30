This is the second of a series previewing the opponents on LSU’s 2018 football schedule.

After coaching at FBS schools or in the NFL for more than 20 years, Frank Scelfo is finally getting an opportunity to run his own program.

When Ron Roberts left Southeastern Louisiana to become the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, Scelfo was hired to be the Lions’ head coach. Scelfo is coming to SLU from Texas-San Antonio where he was the offensive coordinator in 2016-17 for former LSU assistant Frank Wilson.

Scelfo, whose specialty is coaching quarterbacks, spent 11 seasons as an assistant at Tulane – the last eight as offensive coordinator. Scelfo was also the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech for three years and the quarterbacks coach at Arizona for two seasons.

Scelfo had a three-year stint as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars where he coached Blake Bortles. He also coached current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who was the Most Valuable Player in last season’s Super Bowl, at Arizona.

It will not be an easy task for Scelfo in his first head coaching assignment. SLU returns just four starters on defense. The Lions have six returning starters on offense, but Scelfo is installing a new system.

SLU quarterback Lorenzo Nunez was the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2017. Nunez accounted for about 1,450 yards and 16 touchdowns after taking over the starting job last season. But, Scelfo is not ready to name Nunez the starting quarterback.

Since Scelfo arrived at SLU, Nunez has been competing with Byron Walker and Fresno transfer Chason Virgil. Walker was 19-of-36 for 355 yards and seven touchdowns in a backup role for SLU last year. Virgil lost the starting job at Fresno following three games. He passed for 524 yards and three touchdowns.

“Understanding and evaluating all of our quarterbacks is critical,” Scelfo said. “We have three guys who are competing for the job. I know that you need more than one person at quarterback. You need to have two guys who can play there.”

The Lions quarterback will have an inexperienced receiving corps as the top returnee is Austin Mitchell, who had just 12 receptions in 2017. Mitchell is a big-play threat as he scored five touchdowns and averaged 30 yards per catch.

Marcus Cooper is the top returning rusher with 646 yards a season ago. More impressively, Cooper averaged ten yards per carry last year. One issue with Nunez at quarterback last year was his lack of accuracy. Nunez completed only 45 percent of his 165 pass attempts.

Scelfo has a rebuilding job on defense with little veteran presence. The top defender is linebacker Tamarcus Russell, who had five tackles-for-loss and two quarterback-hurries a season ago. Despite these personnel losses, the Lions are still picked to finish fifth in the conference where they ended in 2017.

“We’re excited about what we have in place here,” Scelfo said. “We have a lot of talent, but maybe not as much in-game experience as some of the other teams in our league. Our guys want to win. We’ve been impressed with how the players have come to work every day. They have embraced our culture.”





LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Site: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge)

Time/TV: 6 p.m. Central/ESPN2 or ESPNU

SLU fast facts

Head coach: Frank Scelfo, first year

2017 record: 6-5, overall; 6-3, fifth in the Southland Conference

Returning starters: offense, 6; defense, 4; specialists, 1

All-SLC candidates: OT Alfred Beverly (6-4, 345, Jr.), RB Marcus Cooper (5-8, 160, So.), LB Tamarcus Russell (5-10, 210, Sr.), KR Juwan Petit-Frere (5-7, 170, Jr.)

Returning statistical leaders

RB Marcus Cooper: 64 carries, 646 yards, 3 touchdowns; 4 catches, 89 yards, 1 touchdown

QB Lorenzo Nunez: 165 attempts, 75 completions, 45% completion rate, 1,101 yards, 11 touchdowns, 6 interceptions; 85 carries, 353 yards, 5 touchdowns

WR Austin Mitchell: 12 catches, 363 yards, 5 touchdowns

CB Shamar Busby: 25 tackles, 5 pass breakups

LB Tamarcus Russell: 5 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback-hurries

LB Isaac Adeyemi-Bergrun: 1½ sacks

DT Fred Brown: 1½ sacks

P Ivy Wall: 49 punts, 38.9-yard average

KR Juwan Petit-Frere: 23 kickoff returns, 796 yards, 2 touchdowns





