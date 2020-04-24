LSU's record-setting, national-championship performance this past season has officially carried into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joe Burrow led off this year's event as the Cincinnati Bengals chose the Heisman trophy-winning quarterback first overall.

He joined former stars Billy Cannon in 1960 and JaMarcus Russell in 2007 as the school's third No. 1 overall pick.

And teammates K'Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire followed at Nos. 20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 22 to the Minnesota Vikings, No. 28 to the Baltimore Ravens and No. 32 to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, to mark a program-record five first-round selections.

Russell, safety LaRon Landry and wide receivers Dwayne Bowe and Craig "Buster" Davis had accounted for the previous school-record four first-round draftees in 2007.

The Tigers' quintet led all programs and also helped pace a 15 picks from the SEC — the most selections from one conference in the first round of any draft.

LSU's five players was one shy of Miami's record six first-round draftees in 2004 and tied Ohio State in 2006 and 2016, Miami in 2002 and USC in 1968 for next on the list.

Four players from Alabama, two from Auburn, two from Georgia, one from Florida and one from South Carolina joined the Tigers to help the SEC easily surpass its previous conference record of 12.

The strong start also potentially sets the stage for additional history as the weekend continues.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Grant Delpit, center Lloyd Cushenberry III and guard Damien Lewis lead a long list of Tigers who figure to be selected during Friday's and Saturday's second through seventh rounds.

The group could be poised to challenge Alabama's 12 draftees in 2018 and Ohio State's 14 in 2004 for the most players selected from the same school in one draft.

The SEC could also surpass its record 64 players selected in last year's draft.