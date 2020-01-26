Before this weekend, LSU had a need at running back and wide receiver in the 2020 class. As the weekend comes to a close, the Tigers landed commitments from players at both positions.

First, receiver Alex Adams committed early on Sunday and now four-star running back Kevontre Bradford from Lancaster, Texas, who was on an official to Baton Rouge this weekend.

Bradford announced his commitment in a very simple tweet: "Committed," with a "Hold That Tiger" hashtag.

Bradford is a 6-foot, 190 pound tailback with 4.4 speed. He has previously taken official visits to Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Rivals has Bradford ranked as the No. 11 running back in the country and No. 19 overall prospect in Texas.