LSU secures top 5 outside linebacker Phillip Webb
LSU has the No. 1 team in the country and the Tigers are pushing for the No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, too.The Tigers already got a commitment and signature from four-star Florida offensive tackl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news