TigerDetails - LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football program

Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday that he and his coaches had not yet had any discussions regarding potential postseason bowl games.

They won't have to.

LSU announced Wednesday evening a one-year, self-imposed bowl ban in addition to the additional recruiting sanctions previously announced.

"LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared," athletic department officials shared via a news release. "LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University's cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP.

"This decision reflects LSU's commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and the University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process."

Orgeron had expressed interest in the possibility of participating in a bowl game, despite saying that the coaches would not turn their attention to such a conversation until after the regular season.

The Tigers (3-5) continue a frustrating and disappointing campaign this Saturday at No. 6 Florida (8-1), with a potential home game against Ole Miss (4-4) on Dec. 19.

"I respect the university's decision to proactively address NCAA rules from the past," Orgeron said in the release. "I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players' dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers."