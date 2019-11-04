LSU senior linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer with the team, according to sources, and first reported by The Athletic's Brodie Miller.

This news comes ahead of LSU's clash with the No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is expected to discuss the matter at his 12:30 CST scheduled press conference.

The veteran linebacker has been held out of four contest this year for unspecified reasons, marring his final season after contemplating the 2019 NFL Draft following a strong junior campaign.

The issues were first reveled in week one, as Ed Orgeron elected to hold Divinity out for the season's opening contest with Georgia Southern in what he referred to as a "coach's decision".

Divinity's season began in week two as he returned to the lineup for Texas, paving the way for a pattern of sporadic appearances in LSU's lineup as the season progressed.

Divinity's statistical contributions include 22 total tackles, 17 of which were solo, 3 sacks and an interception. His role changed a bit from week to week, as defensive coordinator Dave Aranda looked to utilize his versatility by playing him inside and on the edge as an outside linebacker and pass rusher.

Aranda will now choose from his personnel options on how to move forward with his veteran defender. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Jacob Phillips and Damone Clark all received a considerable amount of playing time and have been solid throughout the majority of the 2019 season.

The biggest blow may be to LSU's pass rush, as Divinity has proven to be one of the team's better pass rushers over the last two seasons. Without Divinity in the lineup, Aranda will lean on K'Lavon Chaisson, and there are likely going to be opportunities for freshman Marcel Brooks to make an impact as well.