News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-08 09:09:49 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU set to host a trio of prospects on official visits

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

LSU will open the doors to its football complex for a trio of sought after prospects visiting Baton Rouge on official visits this weekend. Ohio edge defender Jaheim Thomas and defensive lineman Dar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}