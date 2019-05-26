Sunday night revealed the 16 teams hosting a regional in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with Baton Rouge making the list.

It will be the first time LSU (37-23, 17-13) has hosted a regional since 2017 after a 3-2 week in Hoover including eliminating top-8 seed Mississippi State.

The Tigers will see exactly which three teams will be joining them in the regional Monday morning, with play set to commence starting Friday.



The NCAA tournament selection show will be aired on ESPNU at 11 a.m. central time.

Catcher Saul Garza, second baseman Brandt Broussard and shortstop Josh Smith were all named to the All SEC-Tournament team following Vanderbilt’s come from behind victory over Ole Miss Sunday night.