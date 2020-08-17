TigerDetails - LSU set to open 2020 season vs. Mississippi State, per new SEC schedule

LSU's follow-up to its historic national championship run is now set to begin against Mississippi State at home Sept. 26.

The SEC released the season openers for its new, adjusted 2020 schedule on Monday afternoon, with the complete schedule to follow at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs are the first up for the Tigers in a 10-game, all-conference slate adopted in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The SEC released the additional cross-divisional matchups Aug. 7, with LSU drawing a home game vs. Missouri and road trip to Vanderbilt.

Dates for those contests, as well as those against the SEC West rivals and previously set SEC East opponents Florida and South Carolina, will be released Monday evening.

The remainder of the new Week 1 schedule includes:

> Alabama at Missouri

> Florida at Ole Miss

> Georgia at Arkansas

> Kentucky at Auburn

> Tennessee at South Carolina

> Vanderbilt at Texas A&M