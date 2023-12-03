The LSU Tigers are slated to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Years Day as reported by Wilson Alexander.

No. 13 LSU will play unranked Wisconsin in Tampa Bay on New Years Day with the broadcast beginning at 11am CT.

The Badgers finished their season 7-5, losing to Washington State, Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana and Northwestern.

Wisconsin has the 16th best defense in terms of points per game, holding their opponents to just 18.9 points. Whether Jayden Daniels plays or not, this Badgers defense will be a good test for the Tigers offense to end the season.

While this isn't the LSU vs Notre Dame game fans were hoping for, this game gives the Tigers a great opportunity to reach the 10-win mark.

As the game draws nearer, we will provide a more in depth preview as we see which players will be opting out.

