TigerDetails - LSU shakes back to rout Vanderbilt, 41-7, with second-half shutout

Rome wasn't built in a day, but Nashville was a start.

As promised, LSU rebounded from this past week's season-opening disappointment Saturday to notch its first win of the season.

The No. 20 Tigers (1-1, 1-1) will return to Baton Rouge with areas still to improve, but also a 41-7 defeat of Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2) and some much-needed positive momentum.

Myles Brennan completed 23 of 37 pass attempts (62.2 percent) for 337 yards, four touchdowns — two each to Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jontre Kirklin — and one interception.

The junior quarterback connected with 11 different receivers en route to his second straight start with more than 335 yards passing.

And sophomore running back John Emery Jr. provided a career-high and game-high 103 yards and a score on just 12 rushes to lead the LSU ground game in the absence of Chris Curry.

The Tigers allowed Vanderbilt, led by freshman quarterback Ken Seals, 203 yards and an 8-yard scoring strike to tight end Ben Bresnahan in the first half.

But coordinator Bo Pelini's defense held the Commodores to just 63 yards after the midway mark.

Senior safety JaCoby Stevens and senior linebacker recorded 11 and seven tackles, respectively, and junior safety Todd Harris Jr. and freshman cornerback Elias Ricks each nabbed interceptions.

Senior defensive ends Andre Anthony and Travez Moore and sophomore defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika tallied sacks.