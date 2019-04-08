After batting .500 over the weekend against Texas A&M with two homeruns, three RBI and four runs scored, LSU shortstop Josh Smith was named SEC Player of the Week.

Smith won the award a week after fellow teammate Chris Reid earned it for his performances against Mississippi State last week. An eighth inning solo homerun of game one was just enough for the Tigers to survive 2-1 on Friday night. Smith also cracked a two-run homerun in game three that gave the Tigers a few insurance runs to close out the Aggies on Saturday.

The junior shortstop has settled in nicely to the three hole hitter and currently leads the team in batting average at .359 and now has five homeruns and 19 RBI on the season.

