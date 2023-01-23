Rivals is releasing its final rankings for the 2023 class and started Monday with the five-star countdown. There are 32 five-stars and and at No. 27 is LSU offensive tackle signee Zalance Heard, who was the best OL prospect at last month's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

Here's what Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney had to say about Heard: "If there is a comp for Zalance Heard, it’s D.J. Fluker, who was not perfect at an all-star event but is just a massive human being, went to the SEC and ended up as a first-round pick. Heard still has room for growth and split some reps at the Under Armour Game but he has all the physical tools and ability to be special at LSU. The Monroe (La.) Neville standout moved up to five-star status based on how he looks and his projection there, plus his ability to extend his arms and pin defensive linemen back and his footwork that continues to get better."

