LSU signees Julian Phillips, Flau'jae Johnson named McDonalds All-Americans

A pair of LSU basketball signees earned prestigious McDonald's All-American status Tuesday.

Five-star forward Julian Phillips was selected to the boys' game, while highly ranked guard Flau'jae Johnson, from Marietta, Ga., will represent the Lady Tigers on the girls' side.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips — the nation's No. 14 prospect overall — signed with Will Wade in November and is playing his senior season at Link Year Academy in Branson, Mo., after averaging more than 20 points per game as a junior for hometown Blythewood, S.C.

“We are very excited to have Julian Phillips and his family join us at LSU,” the coach said at the time. “Julian is an ultra-talented player. He has a great feel for the game and is very cerebral on the court. He can play multiple positions because he shoots it well, is a great mover and is overall a very productive player.”

He is the Tigers' first signee chosen for the contest since forward Trendon Watford in 2019.

The 5-foot-10 Johnson — the nation's No. 6 guard, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings — was a key piece to new women's coach Kim Mulkey's first class in November.

“Flaujae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Mulkey said of the Sprayberry High star. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

She is the Lady Tigers' first signee selected for the game since center Raven Farley in 2017.