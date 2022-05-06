LSU signs All-America F Angel Reese from Maryland, transfer portal

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball team announced their biggest transfer addition yet Friday.

Maryland forward Angel Reese is Baton Rouge-bound after a breakout sophomore campaign that garnered multiple All-America honors, including AP third team and USBWA honorable mention.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said via news release. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work."

The 6-foot-3 athlete from Baltimore averaged 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots in 32 starts this past season.

Her points, rebound and blocked shot averages led the team, and her steals ranked second. And she became the program's first sophomore to average a double-double since 1975.

Reese's productive return from an injury-listed freshman campaign helped the Lady Terrapins to another year among the Big Ten's top teams, as well as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament and a Sweet 16 run.

Even sidelined for 14 games as a freshman, Reese averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocked shots, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 15 appearances in her first collegiate season.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” the All-Big Ten First-Team and Defensive All-Big Ten standout said via news release. “I trust in coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work. Let’s Geaux Tigers."

She joins and now headlines the Lady Tigers' impressive run of transfer additions from the Power Five ranks.

LSU had previously signed the West Virginia duo of Jasmine Carson and Esmery Martinez, Missouri forward LaDazhia Williams and Ohio State guard Kateri Poole from the portal.

And a star-studded signing class entering the program also includes McDonald's All-American Flaujae Johnson, NJCAA First-Team All-American Last-Year Poa, Dallas Morning New Player of the Year Sa'Myah Smith and All-Texas wing Alisa Williams.