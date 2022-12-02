College basketball’s second-best offensive rebounding team almost second-chanced its way to a road upset Friday night.

UT Arlington scored 20 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds and led by by four points with 6:49 left before 10-0 LSU run in the final five minutes boosted the Tigers to a 63-59 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU reserve guard Trae Hannibal keyed his team’s burst that lifted the Tigers (7-1) from a 54-52 deficit with 4:12 left to a 62-54 lead with 39 seconds remaining.

In that 3:33 stretch, Hannibal had 4 points, a blocked shot, a defensive rebound and an assist on an Adam Miller 3-pointer.

It was just Miller’s third field goal and eighth shot attempt of the game as the visiting Mavericks (5-4) did an excellent job shutting down LSU’s leading scorer. They held the sweet-shooting lefty to 11 points, almost seven points under his average of 17.7 points.

Forward KJ Williams was LSU’s only other double figure scorer with 14 points.

"We don’t want to be in that position in a game like this, but credit to our players, they found a way to win," LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon said. "We had another 10-0 run when it was closing time.

"But we have got to get better. That’s all there is to it."

Guard Marion Humphrey and forward Brandon Walker led UTA with 15 and 10 points respectively.

LSU’s 29-17 advantage in bench points saved the Tigers, who got outscored 34--20 in points in the paint.

"Our coaches did a great job with the game plan," UT Arlington head coach Greg Young said. "I thought we tried to execute it for the most part. We have been a good defensive team early in the season.

"We are getting better. We just could not finish the game. We were denied either with an execution play, or a defensive stop. Give them (LSU) credit. They made the plays late when they needed to make the plays. They executed, made some shots. That is a sign of a good team."

Mississippi State transfer Derek Fountain led all LSU bench scorers with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Reserves Hannibal, Kendal Coleman and Cam Hayes scored 7 points each.

LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half with 1:37 left at 27-19 on a Kendal Coleman follow shot.

But four minutes into the second half after back-to-back dunks by UT-Arlington’s Chendall Weaver and Aaron Cash capped a 6-0 run that cut LSU’s lead to 34-33 with 16:26 left to play.

The Tigers built another nine-point but the Mavericks reeled LSU back in again by dominant offensive rebounding.

Because of final exams, LSU doesn’t play again untll next Saturday when it faces Wake Forest a 1 p.m. CST in the Holiday Hoopsgiving played in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The Tigers’ next home game is Dec. 13 vs. North Carolina Central.

LSU has four remaining non-conference games before opening SEC play at home on Dec. 28 vs. 11th ranked Arkansas.



