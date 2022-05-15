 TigerDetails - LSU Softball heads to Arizona State for Tempe Regional
LSU Softball heads to Arizona State for Tempe Regional

LSU Sports Information

The LSU softball team will make its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance after receiving the No. 2 seed in the Tempe Regional May 20-22.

Regional host and No. 8 seed Arizona State will be the top seed in the regional, while San Diego State and Cal State Fullerton will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seed, respectively. The Tigers will take on San Diego State on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Tigers receive a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th consecutive season and has a record of 81-52 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive seasons, 2015-2017 – one of two programs in the nation to accomplish that feat in that period (UCLA).

LSU enters the 2022 Softball NCAA Tournament with a 34-21 record behind the nation’s third toughest strength of schedule.

