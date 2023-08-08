LSU sophomore Will Campbell quietly becoming one of college football's best
While fellow offensive teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers might get all the headlines and attention this preseason LSU sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell is quietly becoming one of the best offensive linemen in all of college football.
It’s not very often a true freshman can come in and earn a starting spot on the offensive line, it's even less common when we’re talking about an offensive tackle, especially in the SEC. But that’s exactly what Campbell did last season en route to a Freshman All-American season for the Tigers in 2022.
Recruiting Rewind
Prior to that Freshman All-American season of 2022, Will Campbell was a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle for Monro (LA) Neville High School. He had offers from 39 different colleges before ultimately committing to the home state LSU Tigers.
A Rivals 6.0 four-star prospect, who in hindsight may have been a tad underrated at the time as crazy as that is to say about a 6.0 prospect. Campbell was the highest rated offensive lineman from Louisiana since Cam Robinson in 2014 who was a 6.1 Rivals five-star.
Campbell originally committed to former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron back in January of 2021. There were concerns that Orgeron's departure could spell disaster for Campbell's commitment, but he remained true and never wavered especially when new LSU head coach Brian Kelly opted to retain current offensive line coach Brad Davis.
In fact, Campbell had a lot of familiarity with Davis dating back to Davis' time at Arkansas, when he was recruiting the Monroe (LA) standout pretty heavily.
Prior to his decision, Campbell was down to six schools. In addition to the home state Tigers, he was also considering Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and TCU.
He ultimately stayed true to his LSU commitment and went on to have one of the best freshman seasons in LSU history.
Will Campbell is That Good
Entering 2023 Campbell is a 6-foot-6, 325-pound anchor on LSU’s offensive line and is really turning into a dominant offensive tackle in a very talented SEC. He goes up against some of the country’s best defensive players every day in practice including the likes of Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo and Sai’vion Jones.
Teammate Sai'vion Jones sang some high praises on Campbell following practice on Monday saying that doing drills against guys like Will Campbell makes him a better player.
"Being about to go head-to-head with a guy like Will Campbell, that helps iron sharpen iron," Jones told media following practice on Monday.
"They're all good [speaking on the offensive line], but the most trouble I have is with Will Campbell of course, Jones added. "That's a big dude, he's got a lot of weight on him and he lifts a lot. He's the first guy here and me and him go back and forth."
Jones has seen first-hand from last year to this year the development the former Monroe (LA) standout has made from his true freshman days at camp now heading into his sophomore year.
"I can tell the game has slowed down a lot for him," Jones said of Campbell. "Being in my stance lining up over him and listening to him make different calls and picking up the blitzers, I can see how he's progressing."
Once Campbell gets you locked up, it's over.
"It's like trying to reach for something, but you know you can't," Jones said when asked what it was like being locked up with Will Campbell. "When he locks me out, I have a lot of trouble trying to stay in my gap and keeping my feet in place."
Campbell not only has the opportunity to be one of the best offensive linemen in college football in 2023, but he could also end up being one of the best players in all of college football regardless of position, with at least two more years of eligibility left by the time he leaves LSU he could be the most decorated offensive lineman to ever play for LSU. We could be talking about a future top-five NFL draft pick. He's that good.