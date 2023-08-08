While fellow offensive teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers might get all the headlines and attention this preseason LSU sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell is quietly becoming one of the best offensive linemen in all of college football. It’s not very often a true freshman can come in and earn a starting spot on the offensive line, it's even less common when we’re talking about an offensive tackle, especially in the SEC. But that’s exactly what Campbell did last season en route to a Freshman All-American season for the Tigers in 2022.

Recruiting Rewind

Prior to that Freshman All-American season of 2022, Will Campbell was a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle for Monro (LA) Neville High School. He had offers from 39 different colleges before ultimately committing to the home state LSU Tigers.

A Rivals 6.0 four-star prospect, who in hindsight may have been a tad underrated at the time as crazy as that is to say about a 6.0 prospect. Campbell was the highest rated offensive lineman from Louisiana since Cam Robinson in 2014 who was a 6.1 Rivals five-star. Campbell originally committed to former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron back in January of 2021. There were concerns that Orgeron's departure could spell disaster for Campbell's commitment, but he remained true and never wavered especially when new LSU head coach Brian Kelly opted to retain current offensive line coach Brad Davis. In fact, Campbell had a lot of familiarity with Davis dating back to Davis' time at Arkansas, when he was recruiting the Monroe (LA) standout pretty heavily. Prior to his decision, Campbell was down to six schools. In addition to the home state Tigers, he was also considering Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee and TCU. He ultimately stayed true to his LSU commitment and went on to have one of the best freshman seasons in LSU history.

Will Campbell is That Good