LSU opened with a 1-0 win over Georgia after a second straight brilliant performance from ace Zack Hess.

After a successful SEC debut where he surrendered one run in seven innings against Kentucky, the LSU ace Hess took the mound looking for a repeat performance.

The junior pitcher went seven innings and allowed no runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. In two SEC starts, Hess has allowed one run with 15 strikeouts including a stretch where he has pitched 14-straight scoreless innings.

Hess was able to get a big strikeout to end the first after the Bulldogs put runners on the corners on back-to-back singles. What may have contributed to this was no walks for the game, something Hess has a propensity to do, walking six batters in his start last week.

One of the goals for Hess was to start limiting his pitch count as much as possible early in games and after three innings he was at just 44 pitches with four strikeouts.

The nine strikeouts were a season high for Hess who matched Georgia starting pitcher Emerson Hancock inning for inning. Georgia put some swings on Hess in the seventh inning, putting runners on second and third after back-to-back hits.

Hess got out of the jam by striking out his ninth batter and forcing a groundout. Hess was pulled in the ninth inning for Devin Fontenot who came in for the three out save.

The LSU offense once again struggled to get on base in the early innings, accumulating one hit and two walks in the first six innings.

Some notable standouts at the plate include Josh Smith, who reached base safely for the 21st straight game and Daniel Cabrera who brought home the only fun of the game.

Antoine Duplantis broke the LSU offense out of its funk with a seventh inning leadoff double that set up a sacrifice fly from Cabrera that scored the first run of the game.

LSU will be back in action on Saturday for a noon game for a chance to clinch/even the series with Cole Henry on the mound.