NEW ORLEANS — The majority of the LSU coaching staff has been spotted in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday morning for the Class 2A state championship game featuring Amite and Welsh.

Amite, if course, is home to priority 2019 targets Ishmael Sopsher and Devonta Lee.

Among the coaches representing the flagship university were defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, running backs coach Tommie Robinson and defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Aranda and Johnson were watching the game next to Rodney Sopsher, the 5-star defensive tackle’s father.

The staff will return to Baton Rouge for a big official visit weekend later on Friday after checking in on the top targets from Amite in their state title game appearance.