When Enarri White and his mother got on the phone with LSU staffer John Jancek, White was admittedly nervous. LSU has been a school he has admired for some time, and with offers rolling in, the Tigers joined the party Monday.

"(Jancek) said he could see me being better than what I already am in two years," White said. "He said I need to work on my down hill tackling. That’s what I’m going to work on, going into this upcoming season."

The Tigers see White as a wide receiver, although he's listed a safety on Rivals.com. Knowing this, White has put his focus into improving his footwork and catching while also focusing on his improvements in coverage.

"Coach Hankton said he likes my ball handling skills," White said. "My footwork needs some work. I’m going to work on that during this offseason, and he said that I’ll make a good addition to the ‘26 class."