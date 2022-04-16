LSU stages Saturday spring practice in Tiger Stadium | Observations

LSU grinded through another spring practice Saturday afternoon, but this one was special because it was staged in Tiger Stadium.

And new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly could sense a difference in his team’s energy.

“Right when the guys got here, it's probably the fastest they've changed since I've been with them in and out of the locker room,” Kelly said. “There's just an energy that you get when you come into your stadium. We wanted to remind them obviously we want to defend our turf. This is our home stadium. Anytime we're in it, we want to make sure that we're preparing ourselves the right way.”

There were several long-distance touchdowns in scrimmage situations.

Quarterbacks sixth-year senior Myles Brennan and freshman redshirt Garrett Nussmeier each threw 70-yard TD passes to Jaray Jenkins and Arizona State junior QB Jayden Daniels fired a a 65-yard scoring strike against LSU’s first team defense to UL-Lafayette junior transfer Kyren Lacy.

Also, sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin took a direct snap, got the left edge and ran for a 60-yard touchdown.

Defensively, sophomore end Zavier Carter sacked Nussmeier twice in the same series.

Offensively, the first team line was true freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, East Tennessee State graduate transfer Tre’Mond Shorts at left guard, junior Charles Turner at center, Florida International redshirt sophomore transfer Miles Frazier at right guard and senior Cam Wire at right tackle.

Jenkins and sophomore Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and Jack Bech and senior Evan Francioini formed the five-man wide receiving rotation. Juniors Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn were tight ends and Goodwin and junior Tre’ Bradford carried the load at running back.

The first-team defensive line consisted of fifth-year senior left end Ali Gaye, junior left tackle Jacquelin Roy, sophomore right tackle Maason Smith and junior right BJ Ojulari. Junior Mike Jones Jr., fifth-year senior Micah Baskerville and sophomore Greg Penn III were the starting linebackers.

Arkansas senior transfer Greg Brooks Jr. and UL-Lafayette junior transfer Mekhi Garner started on the corners. Senior Jay Ward held down one safety starting spot while several players alternated at the other safety slot.

Sophomore left-footed placekicker Ezkeal Mata and redshirt freshman right-footed placekicker Damian Ramos each kicked extra points. Freshman redshirt Peyton Todd punted five times for a 39-yard average while Mata punted three times for a 37.3 yards average.

Here's what Kelly said in his post-practice press conference:

On the improvement of Garrett Nussmeier

So, it's much more about the technical things. Look, there is a young man that has got an incredible amount of confidence. He's gonna fit it in a phone booth, throws as well as anybody that I've been around. He's got the makeup of a great quarterback. But there's been this development technically that has been you know, I think from my perspective, nice to see, you know, as we've gone through the spring. He's doing a really nice job.

On next Saturday’s spring game format

It will be offense vs. defense. And as much as I do not like that version of it, for many reasons, it's the best way to create a competitive situation for our team. We would have to put ourselves in some compromising situations (by splitting the squad), so that's the way it's gonna be offense vs. defense.

You know got points scored on the defense for stops and turnovers and it'll be like 92 to whatever. That's just the way it is, but it'll give us a great evaluation.

One of the things that we've been really working on is going from a practice mindset to a performance mindset and I need to do this. So, that's why the push if you're wondering, oh, what why does he need to do this? I need that kind of performance mindset in the stadium and getting that feel.

On the boot on running back John Emery’s injured right foot

It doesn't seem to be a major injury at all. It seems to be a minor injury that may be something that we can get back next week.

On running back Corey Kiner’s injury

It seems like a high ankle sprain. The early indications are that it's going to be about two to three weeks.

On developing his program’s organizational health

Organizational health is people communicating the same way. When it's healthy, it’s collaborative and there's a cohesiveness on a day-to-day basis. And I love where we are, I think we've got a great staff that's able to do that.

And so, when we talk about that, in particular, there's always reasons why things go the way they do. And one of the things that I identified is that we needed to have great organizational health. Every program that I've been at that has been one of the tenants for success. So, creating that early on, and I kind of alluded to this early on, was maybe one of the reasons why it was a little bit of a slower rollout bringing the coaches out because I had to really make sure the foundational pieces were together for that organizational health.

On if the spring game will help determine early depth charts

I don't know that. It's particular on the spring game as much as building more about, as I mentioned, how to go from practicing to a game and so this gives us another opportunity to do that.

And so, we're going to practice the (pre-game) walk. We're going to do everything that goes into game day. So, the first time we come here, it's not like we've never done it before from the pregame routine, how we're going to warm up. I want to be able to get that accomplished, if you will, and not do it the first time.

So, the spring game gives us that opportunity to get a dry run, if you will, or you know, a soft opening, whatever, whatever analogy or whatever words you want to utilize the spring game for that opportunity.

I don't know that it gives us like definitive opportunities to make long-standing decisions on depth. I think the whole spring gives us that more so than one particular game.

On the direction of college football with the NIL and the transfer rule

I live in the moment, and so name image and likeness is with us. I've spent most of my time focusing on putting together the most comprehensive and what I would consider attractive name image and likeness program for our student athletes here that can compete with anybody in the country instead of worrying about what's wrong with it and what we can do to fix it.

Not getting too far in front of ourselves, trying to operate within where we are and moving forward that way. Look, if I'm going to worry about all the other issues, then I think it's going to take away from the kind of name image and likeness program that we need to have here at LSU.

I think the transfer portal is going to take care of itself, I think naturally people are starting to get a sense that maybe there needs to be some dead periods with the transfer portal that need not be open 365 days out of the year.

The SEC has already shown that there could be a time where you close it down and so I think that that is going to eventually find itself to be reasonable. So, I don't know that I need to be standing on a pulpit for that in particular.

Some coaches are staying away from the transfer portal because they're worried about what the influence is in their program. And I get that.

I think if you're not doing a really good job of bringing the right people in your program, the transfer portal can be deadly to your program. But you know, we had some strict parameters in terms of who we're bringing in, and I feel very comfortable with it. There might be some years that I don't use it at all because we're using it all on freshmen. So, I don't think I have any declarative statements on it, other than they're real, and I want to be able to use those to build the best program that we have.

On LSU’s receivers

I think we're building some grit in this group. I think there's talent. We're looking for guys that can sustain a consistent level of play for four quarters. We're having long practices, and then we're not getting into team play and throwing it to them in competitive situations until late so they're fatigued. We want to see him fight through those and make the big catches late.

They look really good in period one, two and three, right in those tempo periods. I want to see them late. We're developing a mental toughness with that group. I think it's talented. I think they're going to be a group that we can count on.

But there are things in this total preparation that I keep talking about, that we really have to focus on, and it's not the physical. I think their technical and tactical is pretty good. It's the mental preparation that we're really focused in on.

On hiring Robert Steeples as cornerbacks coach

Coaching is about mentorship. It's about relationships. It's about knowledge of the position in which you're teaching. It's about holistic development.

I met him when he was a high school coach of a young man who I recruited and played for me at Notre Dame. I was fascinated by his depth of character and his ability to build a program from a non-winning program to a state championship program in a very short period of time. And so, I was taken aback in terms of just how solid his foundation principles of player development were. Two years later, I interviewed him at Notre Dame and didn't hire him but felt like if I got another opportunity I was gonna hire him. I got that opportunity here and I’m glad I did.

On broken tackles for long touchdowns in scrimmages

Our guys are caught a little in between the brotherhood and tackling. So, I preach brotherhood and that is you gotta be careful with our guys. Don't put them in compromising situations. And it's new for them. They’re used to just attacking and so they're a little reticent at times. It shows up a little bit and they gotta tackle. I'm not here to make any excuses for poor tackling, but they're caught right now a little bit in a new way of practicing but when it's time to tackle they got to tackle. They just have to be more careful. Never put a player in a compromising position, but you can still get them on the ground.

We're going to continue to talk to them about it, and when we practice, they have got to get them on the ground. But they're not deliberately not wanting to tackle but they're caught a little bit in between that kind of narrative that we've been preaching.

On getting more transfers after spring practice ends

The SEC rules (deadline for an athlete transferring to be eligible in the fall is Feb. 1) so you know, that kind of ends that so there's, you know, we've got a couple of openings that there'll be some auditions for and you can be assured that they'll be filled. We've obviously been working on this for quite some time. And we feel like we know the two needs. I don't want to be specific, but have a couple of needs that we need to fill and we're prepared to fill those quickly.

On LSU’s younger running backs

You saw Armoni (Goodwin) hit a downhill direct snap inside zone play. He's got the low pads obviously just by his stature, but he's explosive. Williams has done a nice job.

They've all got different skill sets, and they all can contribute in some fashion. We're going to add another back – obviously (Noah) Cain (Penn State transfer) – he’s going to come on as well.

I just think that you're going to see a lot of guys play at that position. I think, you know, we're gonna play to each one of their traits as well. I think Tre's (Bradford) has done a really nice job. He's improved from day one. He didn't know how to practice, he's starting to understand how to practice.

So, I'm really pleased each one of them have shown different traits that they have and we will play to those. I don't know that you'll see one guy on the field for first, second and third down per se. I think each one of them will contribute.



