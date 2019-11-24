LSU cruised past Arkansas on Saturday to continue its best start since 2011 and clinch its first SEC championship appearance since the same season.

The Tigers (11-0, 7-0) remained atop the Coaches and AP polls Sunday with the 56-20 victory — for the third and fourth straight weeks, respectively.

But another pair of high-profile tumbles produced a few top-10 shifts behind them with just one week remaining in the regular season.

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) handed Big Ten rival Penn State (9-2) its second loss of the season, 28-17.

The Buckeyes further tightened their grip on the nation's second ranking.

The Nittany Lions meanwhile dropped from No. 9 to No. 12 in both polls.

Idle Clemson (11-0) remained No. 3 entering next week's trip to South Carolina (4-7, 3-5).

And No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1) and No. 5 Alabama (10-1, 6-1) beat Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) and Western Carolina (3-9), respectively, to once again gave the SEC three of the nation's top five teams.

Oregon (9-2) took the biggest fall on each list after a 31-28 loss at Arizona State (6-5) to all but eliminate itself from College Football Playoff contention.

The Ducks fell from No. 6 in both rankings to No. 13 in the Coaches and No. 14 in the AP this week.

PAC-12 rival Utah (10-1) took over No. 6 after beating Arizona (4-7) by a 35-7 margin.

The Utes are now the conference's lone hope to reach a potential national semifinal, with a home game against Colorado (5-6) and potential PAC-12 championship game remaining.

No. 7 Oklahoma (10-1) is the highest-ranking Big 12 representative in both polls once again, following a 38-24 defeat of TCU (5-6).

No. 8 Florida (9-2, 6-2) and No. 9 Minnesota (10-1) moved up two positions each because of the Penn State and Oregon losses.

Michigan (9-2) rounds out the new top 10 in the AP poll entering next week's regular-season finale against Ohio State.

The coaches voted Baylor (10-1) as the final spot in their top 10.