LSU steady at No. 1 — Who else rose, dropped in latest AP, Coaches Top 25
LSU cruised past Arkansas on Saturday to continue its best start since 2011 and clinch its first SEC championship appearance since the same season.
The Tigers (11-0, 7-0) remained atop the Coaches and AP polls Sunday with the 56-20 victory — for the third and fourth straight weeks, respectively.
But another pair of high-profile tumbles produced a few top-10 shifts behind them with just one week remaining in the regular season.
No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) handed Big Ten rival Penn State (9-2) its second loss of the season, 28-17.
The Buckeyes further tightened their grip on the nation's second ranking.
The Nittany Lions meanwhile dropped from No. 9 to No. 12 in both polls.
Idle Clemson (11-0) remained No. 3 entering next week's trip to South Carolina (4-7, 3-5).
And No. 4 Georgia (10-1, 7-1) and No. 5 Alabama (10-1, 6-1) beat Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) and Western Carolina (3-9), respectively, to once again gave the SEC three of the nation's top five teams.
Oregon (9-2) took the biggest fall on each list after a 31-28 loss at Arizona State (6-5) to all but eliminate itself from College Football Playoff contention.
The Ducks fell from No. 6 in both rankings to No. 13 in the Coaches and No. 14 in the AP this week.
PAC-12 rival Utah (10-1) took over No. 6 after beating Arizona (4-7) by a 35-7 margin.
The Utes are now the conference's lone hope to reach a potential national semifinal, with a home game against Colorado (5-6) and potential PAC-12 championship game remaining.
No. 7 Oklahoma (10-1) is the highest-ranking Big 12 representative in both polls once again, following a 38-24 defeat of TCU (5-6).
No. 8 Florida (9-2, 6-2) and No. 9 Minnesota (10-1) moved up two positions each because of the Penn State and Oregon losses.
Michigan (9-2) rounds out the new top 10 in the AP poll entering next week's regular-season finale against Ohio State.
The coaches voted Baylor (10-1) as the final spot in their top 10.
AP Top 25
1. LSU (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (10-1)
5. Alabama (10-1)
6. Utah (10-1)
7. Oklahoma (10-1)
8. Florida (9-2)
9. Minnesota (10-1)
10. Michigan (9-2)
11. Baylor (10-1)
12. Penn State (9-2)
13. Wisconsin (9-2)
14. Oregon (9-2)
15. Notre Dame (9-2)
16. Auburn (8-3)
17. Memphis (10-1)
18. Cincinnati (10-1)
19. Iowa (8-3)
20. Boise State (10-1)
21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
22. Appalachian State (10-1)
23. Virginia Tech (8-3)
24. Navy (8-2)
25. USC (8-4)
Coaches Top 25
1. LSU (11-0)
2. Ohio State (11-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (10-1)
5. Alabama (10-1)
6. Utah (10-1)
7. Oklahoma (10-1)
8. Florida (9-2)
9. Minnesota (10-1)
10. Baylor (10-1)
11. Michigan (9-2)
12. Penn State (9-2)
13. Oregon (9-2)
14. Wisconsin (9-2)
15. Notre Dame (9-2)
16. Auburn (8-3)
17. Cincinnati (10-1)
18. Memphis (10-1)
19. Boise State (10-1)
20. Iowa (8-3)
21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
22. Appalachian State (10-1)
23. Virginia Tech (8-3)
24. Navy (8-2)
25. USC (8-4)