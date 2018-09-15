LSU stuns Auburn, 22-21, on Cole Tracy game-winner
AUBURN, Alabama — From 42 yards out early Saturday afternoon, Cole Tracy sent LSU into hysterics and into the history books.
The highly touted senior kicker, in his first season with the program, drained a field goal as time expired to lift his No. 11 Tigers past No. 7 Auburn, 22-21, in yet another thrilling edition of the SEC West rivalry.
"It's a feeling that you can't really describe," Tracy said. "I'm glad that I got a good hit on it, and I just started running... (Getting carried off the field) was a first."
LSU's defeats of No. 8 Miami, 33-17, in the opener and now Auburn marks the first time in the program's history the team has knocked off two top-10 opponents in the first three weeks of a season.
The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) appeared to be fading quietly into its first loss of the season until an explosive fourth-quarter connection from Burrow to Derrick Dillon.
Dillon caught the pass cutting across the middle of the field, found the sideline and ultimately the end zone to trim the margin to 21-19.
And after LSU's defense forced an Auburn three-and-out, Burrow and the offense were back to work.
"The long pass to Derrick Dillon gave us a chance to win the game," coach Ed Orgeron said. "Then we had defensive stops, obviously, and then we came back and converted on fourth down. That slant to Stephen Sullivan, I thought, was a tremendous call. And then we ran the football and put ourselves in position to win the game exactly how you would draw it up."
The visiting Tigers strung together 14 plays for 52 yards — thanks in no small part to two critical Auburn penalties — to set the stage for Tracy.
The graduate transfer from Division-II Assumption College took care of the rest from there.
LSU had watched a 10-0 lead evaporate into a 21-10 deficit — their first of the season — in a span of three true Auburn possessions.
Sophomore safety Grant Delpit set up coach Ed Orgeron's Tigers for an ideal start with an interception on the second play from scrimmage.
And Burrow and company capitalized on the 34-yard field with an eventual 1-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run from a wildcat formation.
The Tigers continued to show reasons for optimism on both sides of the ball into the second quarter, but could only add a 33-yard Cole Tracy field goal.
"I knew on Monday that (a game-winner) would potentially come up," Tracy said. "You know that when you're playing at Auburn, it's going to be a close game and all three phases need to do well."
With the help of three timely LSU penalties, Auburn (2-1, 0-1) finally put together drives of 10 plays for 75 yards and nine plays for 66 yards.
Seven-yard rushes by JaTarvious Whitlow and Shaun Shiver put the home-standing Tigers on the board and into the lead, respectively.
And Auburn padded that margin on its first possession of the third quarter after forcing a turnover on downs on an awkward LSU fake-punt attempt to start the half.
Jarrett Stidham found Darius Slayton for a 4-yard score to cap a seven-play, 55-yard drive.
LSU would hold Auburn to three punts, a Greedy Williams interception and a a missed field goal the rest of the way, though.
"We talked to the team about that, that there was going to be adversity," Orgeron said. "In all SEC games, there's going to be adversity. We have to fight through it. One of the things that we have developed with this team is leadership and character, and character was going to fight you through it. We didn't panic. Obviously we made some plays and made some conversions when we needed to, and the defense made some stops when we needed to."
Tracy hit a 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter to pull his Tigers back to within eight points.
And after a pair of LSU punts, Burrow finally hit Dillon in stride for easily the team's longest passing play of the young season and set up a finish few fans will soon forget.
Burrow completed 15 of 34 pass attempts for 249 yards, including five passes to sophomore Justin Jefferson for 97 yards and the 71-yard scoring strike to Dillon.
Notably, the quarterback rushed 10 times for 22 yards and was only sacked once.
Senior running back Nick Brossette led the team with 69 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Delpit finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including one for loss, and linebackers Devin White and Jacob Phillips each added eight tackles.
Outside linebackers Andre Anthony and Michael Divinity split the lone sack of Stidham.
"Just (defensive coordinator Dave) Aranda — the guy is a guru," Williams said. "Him just coming in telling us, 'You've gotta make this and this, things like that changed the game. We had different looks, so give all the credit to coach Aranda for making defensive changes and helping us win the game."