AUBURN, Alabama — From 42 yards out early Saturday afternoon, Cole Tracy sent LSU into hysterics and into the history books.

The highly touted senior kicker, in his first season with the program, drained a field goal as time expired to lift his No. 11 Tigers past No. 7 Auburn, 22-21, in yet another thrilling edition of the SEC West rivalry.

"It's a feeling that you can't really describe," Tracy said. "I'm glad that I got a good hit on it, and I just started running... (Getting carried off the field) was a first."

LSU's defeats of No. 8 Miami, 33-17, in the opener and now Auburn marks the first time in the program's history the team has knocked off two top-10 opponents in the first three weeks of a season.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0) appeared to be fading quietly into its first loss of the season until an explosive fourth-quarter connection from Burrow to Derrick Dillon.

Dillon caught the pass cutting across the middle of the field, found the sideline and ultimately the end zone to trim the margin to 21-19.

And after LSU's defense forced an Auburn three-and-out, Burrow and the offense were back to work.

"The long pass to Derrick Dillon gave us a chance to win the game," coach Ed Orgeron said. "Then we had defensive stops, obviously, and then we came back and converted on fourth down. That slant to Stephen Sullivan, I thought, was a tremendous call. And then we ran the football and put ourselves in position to win the game exactly how you would draw it up."

The visiting Tigers strung together 14 plays for 52 yards — thanks in no small part to two critical Auburn penalties — to set the stage for Tracy.

The graduate transfer from Division-II Assumption College took care of the rest from there.