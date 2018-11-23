Glen WestLSU FSU Gamer-Advocare Invitational

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion,losing in overtime to No. 14 Florida State 79-76, despite consistent offense from junior guard Skylar Mays and a strong second half from freshman Ja’vonte Smart.

LSU was unable to hold on to a nine point lead with a little over three minutes remaining in regulation, ultimately losing in overtime. With the loss, the Tigers have not won an overtime game since 2015.

Up 65-63 with 42.6 seconds remaining, LSU was in need of points and went to the reliable Mays, who took a dribble drive on the baseline and dumped it off to Williams for a dunk to take a four point lead.

Florida State was able to respond with a three pointer on a second opportunity, something that was very common as the Seminoles ripped down 22 offensive rebounds.

Waters was fouled to stop the clock and made one of three at the line to go back up two with 10.3 seconds to go. Those two missed free throws proved costly for LSU as Florida State’s Trent Forrest was able to get to the basket and tie the game at 68, forcing overtime.

Trailing by two in overtime, LSU surrendered seven more offensive rebounds on one possession but were able to keep them from scoring. Waters responded with a driving layup to tie the game at 73. When the Seminoles went ahead by three, Waters came through once again, knocking down three straight free throws to tie the game at 76 with 11 seconds remaining in overtime.

The Seminoles ultimately knocked down a game winning three with 0.5 seconds remaining with a corner three from Mfiondu Kabengele.

The Tigers were led by Mays who finished with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting. Mays exploded for the first five points of the second half, realizing he was the driving force offensively.

For the game, LSU was able to hold the Seminoles to 38 percent shooting from the field, turning in its best effort of the season on that end of the court. Coach Will Wade said many times this season that offense would not be the problem for this team and the Tigers seemed to make the necessary adjustments in the second half.

Waters struggled with his dribbling in the regulation period, leading to six turnovers but made some big plays down the stretch including a huge steal with 7:20 to go in the game.

With 11:51 to go the teams had combined for 16 assists while they also had 19 turnovers. LSU was leading 44-41 at this point in the game following a mini outburst by freshman Ja’vonte Smart who had back-to-back layups to give the Tigers the lead.

Smart took over the second half, scoring nine straight points in the second half and capped it off with a drive and kick to Daryl Edwards who knocked down a three to extend the LSU lead to eight. Smart finished the game with 16 points and eight assists.

As the Seminoles closed the gap to two in a little over a minute, the Tigers came roaring back with a Naz Reid triple followed by a Waters steal and pass up court to Mays. Mays delivered a backwards pass to freshman forward Emmitt Williams who threw it down emphatically, extending the LSU lead to seven, a key turning point in the game. Williams kept that energy going on the defensive side with three tremendous blocks at the rim in the closing minutes to keep Florida State at bay.

LSU will take on Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the third place game.