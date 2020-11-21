TigerDetails - LSU survives Arkansas, 27-24, on Jaray Jenkins TD, Jay Ward stops

Credit Jaray Jenkins and Jay Ward for their timing.

LSU found just enough timely plays late Saturday — from less-than-likelier sources — to survive Arkansas, 27-24, for a fifth straight victory in The Battle for the Golden Boot.

Untimely penalties seemed to derail one Tigers drive after another in the second half until Jenkins got loose across the end zone in the final minutes.

Freshman quarterback T.J. Finley bought time and found the sophomore wide receiver for the first touchdown reception of his career with 3:59 remaining.

The 27-24 lead was still anything but safe as the Razorbacks marched their way all the way to LSU's 27-yard line.

But a huge hit by Ward forced an incomplete pass on a third-and-3 at a critical moment after having been picked on much of the afternoon in the absences of starters Elias Ricks and Derek Stingley Jr.

The sophomore then darted around the edge of an Arkansas field goal attempt to partially block the ball and return possession to Finley and company to kneel out the clock.

Finley finished 27-for-42, with completions to eight different receivers, for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. caught seven balls for 57 yards, and freshman tight end Arik Gilbert hauled in five for 55 yards to lead four receivers with at least 40 yards and five with at least 30.

Sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran 24 times for 104 yards and another score.

The Tigers tallied 419 total yards and dominated the Razorbacks in time of possession — 41:43 to 18:17 — despite being out-gained by their hosts' 443 yards.

A pair of touchdowns and a pair of Cade York field goals provided LSU a 20-14 halftime lead.

The sophomore kicker's 49-yarder started the day's scoring.

But a 65-yard strike from Feleipe Franks to a wide-open Treylon Burks moved Arkansas ahead, 7-3, after the first quarter.

A pair of big plays in the second quarter appeared to start building momentum in the Tigers' favor.

Finley found senior wide receiver Racey McMath for a 30-yard touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

And an interception return by senior linebacker Jabril Cox to the 1-yard line set up a quick Davis-Price score and a 17-7 advantage.

But LSU couldn't build much from there.

Franks ran a 10-yard keeper across the goal line with 3:44 left in the second quarter to pull the Razorbacks back within 17-14 after the extra point.

The Tigers settled for a 24-yard field goal from York at the half after some questionable time and timeout management cost another look or two to the end zone.

But untimely penalties stalled their next four possessions — including a 12-play, six-minute drive that went just 34 — into punts.

Franks and T.J. Hammonds meanwhile helped highlight a quick 95-yard Arkansas spring down the field that carried the game into the fourth quarter.

The duo's 51-yard strike as the third quarter expired marked the biggest gain of the game since the touchdown to Burks.

And Trelon Smith eventually pulled the Razorbacks back even at 20-20 with a 1-yard run and set up a go-ahead extra point by A.J. Reed.

Reed added a 22-yard field goal with 12:42 remaining to nudge the lead to 24-20.

But Jenkins, Ward and company rose to the occasion from there.

Franks finished 17-for-26 with 339 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Mike Woods caught four passes for 140 yards, and Burks had five catches for 90 yards.