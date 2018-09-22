Nick Brossette finally powered his way 2 yards over the goal line to a chorus of cheers that was probably more relieved than celebratory.

Louisiana Tech (2-1) had all but silenced Tiger Stadium with three straight touchdowns and a series of defensive stops before LSU finally regained some breathing room with 8:06 remaining.

And the No. 6 Tigers (4-0) mustered a fourth-down stop near midfield on the Bulldogs' ensuing possession to begin to ice away a nerve-wracking 38-21 victory.

Takeaways again proved critical for coach Ed Orgeron's team on another up-and-down performance.

LSU scored first on an impressive 11-play, 78-yard drive on its second possession.

Junior quarterback Joe Burrow found freshman wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for a 21-yard pickup down to the 1-yard line for the drive's biggest gain. And Brossette crossed the goal line on the next play.

Burrow, Brossette and company needed big assists from the Tigers' defense for their next two touchdowns, though.

Junior linebacker Devin White snatched a Louisiana Tech fumble off the grass with one hand and dashed his way 29 yards to the Bulldogs' 3-yard line to set up the second of Brossette's three touchdowns.

The Tigers pieced together a 68-yard drive on their next possession to set up a 24-yard Cole Tracy field goal and a 17-0 lead.

And then the first career interception for senior defensive back Ed Paris returned possession to LSU for a 28-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run on the next play.

Louisiana Tech came battling back valiantly from the 24-0 deficit, though.

Junior quarterback J'Mar Smith completed touchdown passes in each of the remaining quarters to pull the Bulldogs back to within a field goal.

A 20-yard strike to sophomore Adrian Hardy put Louisiana Tech on the scoreboard with 4:23 remaining in the half.

Smith then found Bobby Holly on a fourth-down from outside the 1-yard line with 9:10 on the third-quarter clock.

And another Smith-Hardy connection with 12:57 left in the contest drew the Bulldogs back to within 24-21.

But LSU finally answered from there.

Burrow and the offense moved the ball 70 yards over 12 plays down field, with Brossette's final score finally ending a two-quarter drought.

The defense came up with a crucial stop near midfield, and a 1-yard Edwards-Helaire run capped the 46-yard drive that followed.

Edwards-Helaire finished with a game-high and career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Brossette rushed 23 times for 78 yards and three scores.

And Burrow finished 16-for-28 for 191 yards, including completions to six receivers — led by junior Dee Anderson's five receptions for 80 yards.

Smith threw for 330 yards on 27-for-48 passing, including 181 on 10 completions to Hardy.