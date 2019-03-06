LSU's inside track to a regular season SEC championship appeared to be slipping away Wednesday in Gainesville with a pair of untimely miscues and a clutch Florida 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

Instead, sophomore point guard Tremont Waters received a pass in the backcourt and dashed the length of the floor through Gators (17-13, 9-8) for a contested layup to force the teams' second overtime in two weeks.

Only, this time, the No. 10 Tigers (25-5, 15-2) took immediate control of the extra period and survived their pesky rivals to escape with the 79-78 victory.

Freshman guard Javonte Smart hit a jumper in the lane, and Waters drained a 3-point to quickly re-establish a five-point LSU lead.

Naz Reid would manage the visitors' only additional points as Florida answered with six of the next eight in another low-scoring matchup between the teams.

But as the Gators sought another angle through the Tigers' defense in the final seconds, they struggled to keep their footing or the basketball and could never release a potential game-winning attempt before the final buzzer sounded.



Waters led LSU with 19 points on 8-for-16 (50 percent) shooting in 35 minutes off the bench as he continues to work his way back from a two-game absence with an undisclosed illness.

None were bigger than his final five.

The Tigers needed every one, though, to overcome a six-point deficit in the final minutes for the second time in five days.

LSU outworked and outshot its hosts for the bulk over the first half, but watched an 11-point lead dwindle to just three by halftime as Florida found its form and turned those tides.

The Gators started the second half 7-for-10 from the field, behind senior guard Jalen Hudson's 9-for-12 second half, to stretch their own advantage to as many as six points.

And the Tigers' position appeared increasingly precarious as turnovers and fouls compounded in the first few minutes out of the locker room.

But after committing 11 turnovers in the first 22:58, LSU managed to commit just one in the next 16:06 to eventually string together a 10-0 run and climb back ahead, 64-62.

Late errors such as a Waters turnover or junior guard Skylar Mays missing the front end of a one-on-one kept the Tigers from extending that edge beyond three points.

Hudson provided one Florida answer after another in the final home game of his college career with 25 of his game-high 33 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining.

But Waters managed one last regulation basket to grant LSU its seventh overtime of the season and helped keep his team one score ahead from there.

He finished with six assists, six turnovers, three rebounds and three steals to go with his team-leading scoring performance.

Smart added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Mays chipped in 11 points.

Reid finished with nine points and five rebounds, and senior center Bigby-Williams had four points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to help lead a 44-26 advantage in points in the paint.

The Tigers out-rebounded the Gators, 46-36, en route to a 20-8 edge in second-chance points.

LSU kept pace with No. 5 Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) in the standings after the Volunteers' defeat of Mississippi State (21-9, 9-8) on Tuesday and holds the tie-breaker by virtue of a head-to-head victory Feb. 23.

The lone remaining obstacle between coach Will Wade's squad and the SEC tournament's top seed is a visit by last-place Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17) to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

LSU hasn't claimed a share of the conference's regular season title since 2009 — also the last time the program won 25 regular season games — and hasn't won its tournament since 1980.