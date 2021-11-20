LSU survives ULM, 27-14, in funky in-state battle to keep bowl hopes alive

LSU and ULM subjected a national audience to a swamp-gas funky scrap befitting their matching 4-6 records Saturday.

When the dust finally settled at about 11:15 p.m., the Tigers (5-6), their postseason hopes and their in-state winning streak escaped, 27-14.

LSU has now won 34 straight matchups against other Louisiana programs, although Saturday marked its first failure to score at least 30 points in those games since Nov. 14, 2009.

A pair of catches-and-runs by freshman receiver Malik Nabers from sophomore quarterback Max Johnson helped lift the home team ahead in the first half.

Their 48-yard connection on LSU's first possession helped set up a 3-yard Johnson scramble to the end zone.

A 44-yard field goal attempt later in the quarter banged disappointingly off the left upright.

And an apparent pick-six early in the second was called back after an official review confirmed junior defensive back Jay Ward had stepped out of bounds, untouched, at the 33-yard line.

The Tigers scratched their way down to the 9-yard line before stalling with three straight incompletions and settling for a 27-yard Cade York field goal.

Johnson found Nabers again on a quick pass the next possession that the receiver took dashing free 67 yards to pay dirt and a 17-0 lead.

ULM (4-7) missed its own share of opportunities — maybe even more than its hosts — both up to that point and the rest of the way.

Most notably, goal-line visits in the first and fourth quarters each came up just shy of touchdowns.

But the Warhawks outscored the Tigers the rest of the way.

Junior quarterback Rhett Rodriguez hit junior receiver Boogie Knight on a 28-yard strike with 3:34 to play in the half to cut the deficit to 17-7 at the break.

Johnson evaded ULM pressure and found Brian Thomas Jr., another freshman receiver, for a 42-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to stretch the lead back to 24-7.

The Warhawks reached the end zone again with 3:20 remaining on a 27-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Chandler Rogers to junior tight end Zach Rasmussen.

But Chris Hilton Jr., yet another LSU freshman receiver, secured the ensuing onside kick under pressure to help the Tigers begin icing away the victory before matters could get any tighter.

Instead, York added a 50-yard field goal to extend their edge to the final 27-14.

Johnson completed 22 of his 33 (67 percent) passes for 319 yards and two scores on an evening when the purple-and-gold running game struggled to gain traction.

Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price led the ground game with 21 carries for 82 yards (3.9 yards/attempt), and the team finished with 92 yards on 38 rushes (2.4 yards/attempt).

Nabers and Thomas each hauled in four passes for a career bests of 143 yards and 61 yards, respectively, and a score each.

And freshman Jack Bech caught five passes for 46 yards.

Senior linebacker Damone Clark and senior defensive back Cameron Lewis, a Monroe native, led the defense with seven tackles each.

Clark had a game-high 1.5 tackles for loss, and sophomore defensive end Desmond Little recorded the team's lone sack.

The Tigers outgained the Warhawks, 411 to 311, overall.

ULM rushed 37 times for 118 yards (3.2 yards/attempt), led by sophomore Malik Jackson's 78 yards on 21 attempts.

Rodriguez completed 12 of 22 passes (55 percent) for 167 yards and a score and one interception, and Rogers finished 4-for-6 (67 percent) for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Knight's five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown led the ULM receivers.

Junior linebacker Zack Woodward led all players with 11 tackles, including one of the Warhawks' four for loss.

ULM will visit Lafayette next week in search of a fifth win to match their 5-7 record from 2019.

LSU will host No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) in what could be coach Ed Orgeron's final game at the helm.

The Tigers would qualify for a bowl selection with an upset of the Aggies.