TigerDetails - LSU announces Ray Parker indefinite suspension, removes DE from roster

LSU announced the indefinite suspension of Ray Parker on Wednesday morning for a violation of team rules and has removed the defensive end from its roster.

Coach Ed Orgeron announced the first decision via a news release.

The former Ruston star was in his second year in Baton Rouge after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019.

The 6-foot-5 athlete, who played tight end for the Bearcats, was a four-star prospect at one time considered a likely offensive tackle long-term.

But a trimmed-down, 245-pound Parker began transitioning last year to the defensive side of the ball.

Parker marks at least the 10th loss from the Tigers' front seven since the end of last season to either graduation, opt-out, transfer or suspension — with a potential 11th, fellow 2019 tight end signee T.K. McLendon, in the transfer portal.

Defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko and linebackers Patrick Queen, K'Lavon Chaisson Jacob Phillips and Michael Divinity Jr. all moved onto the NFL this offseason.

Standouts Neil Farrell Jr. and Tyler Shelvin announced this past month their plans to opt out of the fall, with the latter focusing on preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

McLendon, like Parker, had transitioned to the defensive side of the ball, where he and Justin Thomas were considered this spring as likely starters at the end positions.

Both entered the transfer portal this fall, with Thomas reportedly already headed to UAB.

McLendon's name currently remains on the LSU roster.

Veterans Andre Anthony and Travez Moore have led the charge at defensive end during the first half of fall camp, with 2020 signees Ali Gaye, B.J. Ojulari and Phillip Webb also drawing consistent praise from Orgeron.