LSU has named its new passing game coordinator.

Joe Brady, a former assistant on the New Orleans Saints staff, replaced Jerry Sullivan, sources confirmed to Tiger Details. Sullivan announced his retirement earlier this month.

Brady wrapped up his second season as an NFL assistant. Prior to joining the Saints, he started his coaching career with four years in the college ranks. Assisting the team’s offensive staff in all aspects of game preparation, the Saints finished second in the NFL offensively, as the only team ranked in the top five in both passing (fifth) and rushing (fifth) in 2017.

From 2015-16, Brady served as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16 and started his coaching career as a defensive assistant at his alma mater William and Mary where from 2013-14 he worked with the linebackers

Brady is the second former Saints assistant on LSU’s coaching staff along with special teams coordinator Greg McMahon. Coach Ed Orgeron also was a member of the Saints’ staff under Sean Payton.