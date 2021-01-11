TigerDetails - LSU tackle Austin Deculus returning in 2021

LSU right tackle Austin Deculus is the fourth offensive linemen to announce his return to the Tigers in 2021.

Deculus, a senior, took to Twitter Monday night to make the announcement that he will forego the NFL Draft to return to Baton Rouge for his fifth year.

"After much consideration and prayer, I have decided that it is in my best interest to pursue my fifth and final year as an LSU Tiger," he said.

"There is no doubt in my mind that this year will be nothing short of rewarding and victorious. Without a shadow of a doubt, I believe that in a year from now the Joe Moore Award Trophy will (be) back where it belongs in Baton Rouge. ... The group of coaches, players and staff that we have this year will undeniably embody and exude what it means to be an LSU Tigers. One team one heartbeat has never meant more. Geaux Tigers!"

Offensive linemen Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram have all announced they are returning to LSU in 2021, along with DL Ali Gaye, DL Neil Farrell, DL Andre Anthony, DL Glen Logan and WR Jontre Kirklin.

Left tackle Dare Rosenthal has not made an announcement yet.