HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – Nick Webre walked and scored on a hit-and-run double by Austin Bain. LSU 1, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

LSU seventh inning – With one out, Bain walked and Cabrera hit a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. LSU 3, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

LSU eighth inning – Zach Watson hit a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence. LSU 4, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers were holding on to a precarious one-run lead since the second inning. Then, Cabrera gave LSU some breathing room. Following a one-out walk to Bain, lefty Zach Neff came out of the bullpen to face the lefthanded-hitting Cabrera. On Neff’s second pitch, Cabrera hit a homer over the rightfield fence to put the Tigers in front 3-0.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

The two freshmen – Hilliard and Cabrera – almost singlehandedly carried the Tigers to the victory in the deciding game of the series. Hilliard tossed six scoreless innings as he won his sixth game of the year. Hilliard, who walked two and struck out a season-high nine batters, pitched out of trouble in three innings. With runners on second and third and two out in the first, Hilliard struck out Josh Hatcher. He struck out Tanner Allen with a runner on third and two out in the third. Then, with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth, Hilliard struck out Elijah McNamee. Hilliard has given up only three runs in 35.1 innings this season. Cabrera went 2-for-3, with a double besides his two-run homer. Cabrera was robbed of it by shortstop Luke Alexander, who threw him out from behind second base in the second inning. Cabrera was just 2-for-11 coming into Saturday’s game.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 7, Mississippi State 4

Errors: Mississippi State 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Mississippi State 9, LSU 5

Walks issued: LSU 3, Mississippi State 4

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 11, Mississippi State 9

Stolen bases: LSU 1, Mississippi State 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 HR

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 9 K

Nick Bush: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Jacob Billingsley: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Chris Reid at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Webre at first base. Hunter Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. Duplantis replaced Watson as the leadoff hitter and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Watson moved down to second in the batting order and went 1-for-4. . .The Tigers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Hughes failed twice in those clutch-hit opportunities. . .Beau Jordan’s ten game hitting-streak came to an end as he went 0-for-2 with a walk. . .LSU batters struck out nine times Saturday and 26 times in the series. . .Bulldogs relievers Neff and JP France, a transfer from Tulane, each allowed a run. . .The Tigers bullpen continued its sterling work with three scoreless innings. LSU relief pitchers have a 25-inning scoreless streak. Devin Fontenot threw the seventh. He walked one and struck out one. Nick Bush, who pitched the last two innings, earned the first save in his career. Bush gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout. . .Hilliard scratched his eye while putting in a contact lens earlier in the day Saturday. . .The Bulldogs were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position – all against Hilliard. . .The Tigers have won 11 of the 12 series against Mississippi State since Paul Mainieri became coach in 2007. . .LSU is 18-11 overall, 5-4 in the SEC. The Tigers are one game behind Western Division-leading Ole Miss. . .The Bulldogs are 14-15 overall, 2-7 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 11,133. The actual crowd was about 6,500.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Nicholls State at The Box on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Colonels (9-17) played Arizona in the finale of their three-game series in Tucson on Saturday afternoon. Nicholls State lost the first two games of the series. AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Nicholls State game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.