LSU target Jaquelin Roy posts Ed Orgeron FaceTime from NFL Draft
Ed Orgeron is in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening to support former LSU stars Devin White and Greedy Williams.But the coach took time to turn some attention to at least one potential future st...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news