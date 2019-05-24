News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 08:37:03 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU target Keshawn Lawrence taking recruitment "one day at a time"

Glen West • TigerDetails.com
Staff

For 2020 four-star safety Keshawn Lawrence, September always holds a special place in his heart and that's when he hopes to have made a decision about where he will play college football.But why Se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}