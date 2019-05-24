LSU target Keshawn Lawrence taking recruitment "one day at a time"
For 2020 four-star safety Keshawn Lawrence, September always holds a special place in his heart and that's when he hopes to have made a decision about where he will play college football.But why Se...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news