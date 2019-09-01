LSU targets chime in on Tigers' impressive blowout victory
LSU was extremely impressive in Saturday's blowout victory over Georgia Southern and recruits took notice. The Tiger Details team reached out to numerous prospects in an attempt to gauge their feel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news