TigerDetails - LSU TE Arik Gilbert opting out, coach Ed Orgeron confirms

Arik Gilbert has opted out of the remainder of his freshman season at LSU, according to coach Ed Orgeron.

The high-profile 2020 signee and budding star pass-catcher has been weighing his future, including a potential transfer, throughout this week, according to sources.

Orgeron said Wednesday morning the Marietta, Ga., native will not play this week at Florida, but that he hopes Gilbert will remain with the program for next season.

"He told me he was opting out," Orgeron said on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. "He said his body was hurting and he had some things he had to take care of. And, yeah, do I think we have a chance of getting him back next season? Yeah.

"Is there a chance of him transferring? I don't know that. He hasn't told me he's transferring. But obviously we're gonna re-recruit him. And obviously we wish him the best taking care of the things he has to take care of. We'd like him to be back with us next year."

Another star freshman from Marietta, defensive end B.J. Ojulari, will be with the team this week, Orgeron said, despite reports he may also be considering a departure.

"Yes, he will," the coach said.