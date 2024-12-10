LSU TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton enters the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers have taken many hits in the transfer portal thus far, but none bigger than sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton , who entered on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers sophomore tight end didn't see the playing time he envisioned as a sophomore, but had a really strong final game where he caught two passes for 53 yards in the win over Oklahoma.

With Mason Taylor declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this week, it felt like Pimpton was in line to see a massive boost in playing time in 2025, but instead, he will be looking for a new place to play.

LSU already had a big need for tight end in the transfer portal, but that need just grew even bigger. The Tigers have two scholarship tight ends - Trey'Dez Green and GiVanni Peterson - returning next year and are bringing in four-star freshman, JD LaFleur, but they're still in need of a veteran presence.

Former Arkansas TE, Luke Hasz, is visiting with the Tigers this week. That visit just became a whole lot more important with Pimpton leaving. With Pimpton's departure, I wouldn't be surprised if LSU brought multiple TEs in via the transfer portal.