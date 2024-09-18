LSU TE Mason Taylor named the John Mackey Award Player of the Week

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has been named the John Mackey Award Player of the Week for his performance on Saturday in the Tigers 36-33 win against South Carolina.

The John Mackey Award Player of the Week is presented to the top FBS tight end each week during the season.

Taylor’s six receptions led the Tigers, and he accounted for 58 receiving yards with 41 coming after the catch. Three of Taylor’s catches resulted in first downs for the Tigers.







